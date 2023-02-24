Evaluating the Ukraine war, one year later

On the first anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his armies to invade Ukraine, his forces remain locked in a bloody war of attrition. Towns and cities have been devastated. Tens of thousands of civilians and fighters on both sides have been killed and injured. Millions of people have either fled the country or been internally displaced. As the conflict which shook the world marks its first anniversary, WION's Eric Njoka speaks to Colonel Daniel l. Davis, a retired army lt. Col and a military expert for defense priorities, on how far both sides are willing to stretch.