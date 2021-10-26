Europol: Drugs, guns and Crypto seized by officials, police arrests 150 people globally

Oct 26, 2021
According to Europol, around 150 suspects have been arrested including several high-profile targets set to be involved in buying or selling illegal goods online, this is one of the largest-ever stings on the dark web.
