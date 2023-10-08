Europe's migration crisis: How is EU responding?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
More than a million migrants entered Europe in 2015. The move sparked a crisis across Europe as nations struggled to cope with the influx. Irregular migration is rising every year in Europe. In 2023, illegal migration rose by a tenth as compared to 2022. As of the 25th of September 2023, the total migration flow to Europe was 199,691, whereas, in 2020, it was 99,907. Why is Europe facing a migration crisis? Is there a solution for it?

