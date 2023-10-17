Euro 2024 qualifiers: Sweden-Belgium match abandoned after terror attack in Brussels

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Euro 2024 qualifier between Sweden and Belgium was abandoned after terrorist attack in Brussels. It is on its highest terror alert as the gunman who appeared to have an assault rifle remains at large in Europe. Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden was suspended at half-time and subsequently abandoned.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos