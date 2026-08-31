/EU drought boosts demand for Chinese goods

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:35 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:35 IST
A surprising trade trend is emerging as drought and extreme heat continue to affect parts of Europe. Demand for water-saving products and climate-adaptation technologies manufactured in China is rising, despite ongoing trade tensions between Brussels and Beijing. European consumers and businesses are increasingly seeking solutions to manage water scarcity and environmental challenges. The trend highlights how climate change is reshaping global trade patterns and creating new opportunities for manufacturers, even amid broader geopolitical and economic disputes.