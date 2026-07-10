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Erling Haaland: All the pressure is on England

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 20:27 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 20:27 IST
Norway star striker Erling Haaland has claimed that all the pressure is on England ahead of the World Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday.

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