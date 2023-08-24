Entire nation is really happy with successful landing of Chandrayaan-3: Former ISRO chief K Sivan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon "We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he said.

