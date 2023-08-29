Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) brings job-hiring feature

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Elon Musk-owned X, formerly called Twitter, has introduced a new 'XHiring' feature, enabling Verified Organizations to post job listings on their respective handles on the platform. “Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta – exclusively for Verified Organizations.

