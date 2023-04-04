Elon Musk's belated April Fool's Day gag? Twitter logo changed to Dogecoin

Elon Musk has replaced the iconic blue bird logo with the dogecoin meme. The CEO of Twitter, has returned with fresh upgrades for the microblogging platform. This time, he's replaced the recognisable blue bird emblem, which acted as a home button on the online version, with the "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. On Monday, Twitter users on the web version of the social media site saw the "doge" meme, which is a part of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency logo and was made as a joke in 2013.