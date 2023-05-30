El Salvador court sentences ex-President Mauricio Funes
A judge sentenced former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes to 14 years in prison. The charges include alleged secret negotiations with criminal gangs during his term. According to El Salvador's Attorney General, the ex-leftist leader was sentenced to eight years for dealings with criminal gangs and another six years for breach of Duty. The judges also sentenced the former security minister of El Salvador to 18 years in prison for his alleged involvement in negotiations.