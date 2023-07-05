El Nino: Heatwave grips the globe as July 3 becomes the hottest day in history

The 3rd of July 2023 became the hottest day in recorded history, with the global average temperature reaching 17.01 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 16.92 degrees Celsius in August 2016. Heatwaves have been affecting various regions, including the southwestern United States, South Texas, China, and North Africa, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius and even approaching 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.