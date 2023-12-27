El nino and export restrictions threaten supply chains into 2024 | World Business Watch
In the world of agriculture, 2023 has been a year of shifting landscapes and growing challenges. A surge in global food prices prompted farmers worldwide to increase the cultivation of cereals and oilseeds. However, as we step into 2024, a complex interplay of factors threatens to tighten food supplies. Despite improved grain production in some regions, concerns persist, setting the stage for a precarious year ahead.