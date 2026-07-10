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Egypt squad returns home after historic world cup campaign

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 20:42 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 20:42 IST
Egypt returned home from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to a heroes' welcome after their heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16.

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