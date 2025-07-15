Eggs hurled at Rath Yatra in Toronto; India calls it a 'despicable act'

India has strongly condemned the attack on the Arthyatra procession in Toronto. After a Rath Yatra procession in Canada's Toronto was disrupted after unknown individuals hurled eggs at devotees, India denounced the act and said the matter has strongly been taken up with the Canadian authorities to make the perpetrators accountable. Watch in for more details!