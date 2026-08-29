/ECUADOR NEWS | Ex-President Lenin Moreno Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Major Corruption Case

ECUADOR NEWS: Ecuador's former president Lenin Moreno has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of bribery in a major corruption case linked to the construction of the country's largest hydroelectric power plant. The case centers on the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project, which was built by Chinese company Sinohydro. Prosecutors alleged that around $76 million in bribes were paid between 2009 and 2018 through consulting contracts, overseas bank accounts and shell companies. Investigators alleged that Moreno, members of his family and business associates benefited from the scheme.