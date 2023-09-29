ECB turns to AI for inflation insights & transparency

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
The European Central Bank, or ECB, is turning to artificial intelligence to revolutionize its understanding of inflation. Utilizing AI's data-processing prowess, the ECB seeks to analyze vast datasets, including public price information, corporate statistics, news articles, and bank supervisory documents.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos