Drummer Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones backbone, dies at 80

Aug 25, 2021, 03:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80. Publicist Bernard Doherty said Tuesday (24 AUG. 2021) that Watts "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."
