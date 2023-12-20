videos
Drug prices soar in Nigeria
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 20, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
The price of some medicines has risen almost tenfold in nigeria in the past few months, forcing patients to cut doses or turn to traditional alternatives.
