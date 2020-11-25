LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Drone footage shows South Korean artist transforming trash into art on mountains
Nov 25, 2020, 08.40 PM(IST)
View in App
Follow Us
When artist Kim Kang-eun found the slopes of Mount Jiri, South Korea's largest national park littered with rubbish during a two-day trip in 2018, she decided it was time to send out a message about taking better care of nature.
Read in App