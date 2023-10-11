DRC's crowded field of presidential hopefuls

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
DR Congo's leader Felix Tshisekedi has submitted his candidacy for a second term in office, joining a crowded list of presidential hopefuls including opposition heavyweights and a Nobel Peace Prize winner. The turbulent central African nation, a vast and impoverished country of about 100 million people is due to hold parliamentary and presidential votes on December 20.

