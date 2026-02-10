/DRC Troop Withdrawal: South Africa Ends 27-Year Peacekeeping Mission in DRC

Published: Feb 10, 2026, 14:21 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 14:21 IST
South Africa has announced plans to withdraw its troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), marking the end of a 27-year-long United Nations peacekeeping mission. The decision reflects a strategic shift in South Africa’s military commitments and has implications for regional security and UN operations in the DRC. In this video, we cover the timeline of South Africa’s deployment, the role of troops in peacekeeping, and reactions from local and international authorities.