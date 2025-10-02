/Dr. Subhash Chandra Presents His Side On NCLT Settlement Order | Wion News

Dr. Subhash Chandra has presented his side of the NCLT settlement order According to Dr. Chandra, he has not taken any loans in his personal capacity. He has also explained the reported personal guarantee and provided figures concerning sanctioned loans, amounts already settled and the dues that remain pending. Watch the full report for the latest developments surrounding the NCLT settlement order and Dr. Subhas Chandra’s response. #subhashchandra #drsubhashchandra #nclt #ncltorder #nctsettlement #settlementorder