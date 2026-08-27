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DR Congo cases continue to rise despite some progress

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 19:50 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 19:50 IST
Despite targeted containment measures and localized slowdowns in transmission speed, the scale of public health emergencies in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to escalate.

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