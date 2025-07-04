Donald Trump Says He Wants 'Safety' For People Of Gaza, Adding 'They've Been Through Hell' |

Hamas is seeking guarantees that a new U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza would lead to the war's end, a source close to the militant group said on Thursday (July 3), as medics said Israeli strikes across the territory had killed scores more people. Efforts for a Gaza truce gathered steam after the U.S. secured a ceasefire to end a 12-day aerial conflict between Israel and Iran. Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, reportedly killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent military assault has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry, while displacing most of the population of more than 2 million, triggering widespread hunger and leaving much of the territory in ruins.