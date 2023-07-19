videos
Donald Trump receives a letter from special counsel probing capitol riots
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 19, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
The legal troubles continue to brew for former United States president Donald Trump. A new grand jury has been selected in the US state of Georgia on Tuesday.
