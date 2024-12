Reports suggest Donald Trump has transferred nearly $4 billion worth of shares in his company-- Trump media & technology, to a revocable trust. The transfer included around 115 million shares, or 53% of the company's stock, which owns the truth social platform. The value of these shares was estimated at around $4 billion at the time of the transfer.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, is the sole trustee of the trust, meaning he holds exclusive voting and investment control over the shares.