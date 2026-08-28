/Donald Trump creating his own maps with executive orders renaming lakes & gulfs

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 23:20 IST
President Donald Trump's latest executive actions have sparked debate after a series of proposals and decisions to rename lakes, gulfs, landmarks, and public institutions. Supporters view the changes as efforts to reinforce national identity, while critics see them as symbolic political gestures that prioritize branding over governance. The controversy has become the latest flashpoint in America's ongoing culture-war debate, highlighting the role of symbolism in modern politics.