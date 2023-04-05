Donald Trump claims China paid Joe Biden 10 million dollars

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts inside a packed New York courtroom. The dramatic hearing, closely watched across US, began the countdown to the first-ever criminal trial of a former president. Trump spent about an hour inside a Manhattan courtroom - where he voluntarily surrendered to face charges over hush money payments. Trump denied all the charges, which related to payments to keep people quiet, including over an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. He was released from custody without any restrictions. The hearing marked a watershed moment for the US Criminal & political system. The twice-impeached republican is the first sitting or former American president to be criminally indicted. He is believed to have been fingerprinted before the hearing -- but was not subjected to a perp walk, in which a defendant is escorted in handcuffs past cameras. Trump is also using the case to energize supporters & raise millions of dollars for his new white house bid.