Divers make rare sighting of 'hundreds' of seahorses in polluted Greek lagoon

Jul 06, 2021, 07:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Divers have made a rare sighting of what they say are hundreds of seahorses, a threatened species, in a pollution ravaged lagoon in western Greece, and warn they could be lost if efforts are not made to clean up the lagoon.
