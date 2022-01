The leading ladies of Netflix new thriller 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' - Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh along with the series creator Siddharth Sengupta spoke to WION about their show, their favourite characters and why the story was based in small town of India. The show is currently streaming on Netflix India and also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saurabh Shukla, Bajendra Kala and Anant Joshi among others.