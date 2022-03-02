Diplomats at UN boycott Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's speech

LIVE TV
Live TV
Mar 02, 2022, 11:40 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Diplomats and envoys from the US, EU staged a mass boycott of the Russian Foreign Minister's speech at the United Nations amid the invasion of Ukraine.
