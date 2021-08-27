Desperate Afghans queue in sewage-filled canal outside Kabul airport

Aug 27, 2021, 01:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Few hours before the blast hit, KabulAirport was swamped with people, waiting in knee-deep sewage to get closer to the airport. Thousands were waving their documents and begging the western forces to let them enter the airport.
