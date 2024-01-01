videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Denmark: Queen Margrethe II to hand over throne to eldest son Prince Frederik
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 01, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Queen Margrethe announced her surprise abdication on Live broadcast. Queen Margrethe II will abdicate on January 14 and will be succeeded by her eldest son.
trending now
Congo President Tshisekedi re-elected, supporters celebrate victory in capital
Israel-Hamas war: 48 Palestinians killed in overnight bombing in Gaza city
US forces sink three ‘Houthi’ boats in Red Sea after attack on Maersk vessel
Congo President Felix Tshisekedi re-elected for a second term
Denmark: Queen Margrethe II to hand over throne to eldest son Prince Frederik
recommended videos
Russia-Ukraine war: President Zelensky vows to wreak 'wrath' on Russia
China's factory activity shrinks for third straight month
Global economic analysis for market moves in December
Can corporate giants compete with tech-first upstarts?
How global markets performed in December?
recommended videos
Russia-Ukraine war: President Zelensky vows to wreak 'wrath' on Russia
China's factory activity shrinks for third straight month
Global economic analysis for market moves in December
Can corporate giants compete with tech-first upstarts?