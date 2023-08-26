Denmark proposes bill that could see ban on Quran burnings

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Burning a Quran under the new law would be an act punishable by fines or up to two years in prison. Peter Hummelgaard, the justice minister, explained that the proposed law is intended to be written into the same regulation that currently bans the desecration of other countries' flags.

