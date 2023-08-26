Denmark proposes bill that could see ban on Quran burnings

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
On Friday, the Danish government unveiled a draft that might outlaw public Quran burning. The action sends a "important political signal" to the rest of the globe, according to Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Danish radio.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos