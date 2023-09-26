Dengue & malnutrition kills Sudanese children

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Outbreaks of dengue fever and acute watery diarrhoea have killed hundreds in the war-torn Sudan. Apart from that, according to the UN refugee agency and the world health organization, at least 1,200 children living in nine refugee camps in Sudan’s White Nile state have died in the space of four months from a combination of measles and malnutrition.

