Demolition of Marilyn Monroe’s former home in Los Angeles is on hold for now

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Demolition of the Los Angeles area home where Marilyn Monroe spent her last months has been put on hold by Los Angeles City Council, following a last-minute motion aimed at designating the house a Historic-Cultural Monument.

