/Democrats Accuse Pam Bondi of Epstein Files Cover-Up, Bondi Defends Redactions | WION

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 11:30 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 11:30 IST
Attorney General Pam Bondi faced sharp criticism as Democratic lawmakers accused the Justice Department of a cover-up related to the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The allegations centre on redactions and the release of sensitive material tied to the case.
Bondi defended the department’s actions, arguing that redactions were necessary despite questions raised over federal disclosure requirements. The exchanges underscore intensifying political tensions surrounding the Epstein documents and the government’s review process.