Deloitte Study: Indian consumers ready to splurge on festivities

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Indian consumers are exuding a newfound confidence in their financial stability as the holiday season approaches. And this could result in a substantial increase in consumer spending. A recent Deloitte study found that Indian consumer sentiment is rising, with 56% of respondents saying they were prepared to spend money on festivities.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos