/Delhi Terror Plot: Authorities Arrest Eight for Allegedly Having Links with ISI

Published: Feb 22, 2026, 17:15 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 17:15 IST
Authorities in Delhi have arrested eight individuals for allegedly being linked to a terror plot with suspected connections to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. Officials say the arrests followed a detailed investigation and intelligence inputs pointing to a coordinated conspiracy aimed at destabilising security. Security agencies are now probing the network, funding channels and possible wider links, while heightened vigilance has been put in place across the national capital to prevent any potential threat.