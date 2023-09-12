Delhi police instructed to stop issuing licenses for firecrackers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
India's gearing up for the upcoming winter season and Winters in North India are famous for one particular reason, record-breaking air pollution, especially in the capital New Delhi and its Satellite City. Now New Delhi has reimposed a ban on firecrackers ahead of the Diwali Festival to curb air pollution in the winter season.

