/Delhi Clears Pakistan High Commission Encroachments In Tit-For-Tat Move With Islamabad

India-Pakistan tensions are once again in focus after authorities in New Delhi cleared unauthorized structures and encroachments outside the Pakistan High Commission. The action comes days after Pakistani authorities removed security barricades and parking poles outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, making the latest move another apparent tit-for-tat development amid strained bilateral relations. According to the report, the structures near the visa section of the Pakistan mission were found beyond the compound’s approved perimeter. Authorities subsequently removed the unauthorized structures and encroachments. Visuals show rubble, metal railings, gates, roofing sheets, bricks and concrete debris outside the mission. Parts of the outer structures, including corrugated roofing and metal fencing, were pulled down, while the main entrance remained intact.