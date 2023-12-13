Decoding rise of Indian Football through Naupang League

Starting in 2022, the Naupang League is setting a benchmark for the academies in the country as India tries to achieve its football goals in the coming years. The eight-month-long football league aims at developing grassroots football in Mizoram state of India. The league‘s latest season started in September across four districts of Mizoram - Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib and Lunglei, after a successful inaugural season. The competition aims at the sustainable development of players at a very young age in Mizoram. Here is WION’s Aditya Pimpale as he goes into detail and speaks to some of the prominent names associated with the Naupang League in an exclusive report from Mizoram’s Aizawl.