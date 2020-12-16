December 16, 2020 marks 50th anniversary of India's victory on Pakistan in 1971 war

Dec 16, 2020, 11.25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
December 16 marks 50th anniversary of India's victory on Pakistan in 1971 war. To mark the event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighten up the golden flame at national war memorial.
