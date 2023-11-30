LIVE TV

Death of a Chinese entrepreneur sparks controversy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
There has been a lot of media coverage about the murder of a Chinese businessman who was being questioned by the discipline inspection commission. The public wants to know why the private businessman killed himself. Did he feel too much pressure from the authorities and the questioning? Did he feel pressured to confess? Investigating the situation and the impact the occurrence will have on the community of private entrepreneurs is Lianhe Zaobao China Desk.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos