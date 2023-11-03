Deadly storm Ciaran strikes north Europe, seven dead | People evacuated to hotels overnight | WION
The flooded streets battered homes and severed communication lines storm Ciaran is smashed into Northwestern Europe. Unleashing some strong winds and heavy rains the storm was driven by the powerful jet stream that swept in from the Atlantic it had already caused heavy flooding in Northern Ireland and parts of Britain. Now Ciaran hit northern and western France uprooting trees and also blowing out windows.