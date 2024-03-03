Dating Scams: Women fall prey to Facebook dating scams with Danish doctor's face
Falling in love through social media real or is it a complete farce, turns out that increasingly there are a number of women who are falling prey to dating scams. There are an increasing number of men and women who are complaining of getting friend requests from fake profiles on Facebook. But here's the catch all of these profiles use the identity of a Danish doctor named Christian Gerhard Boving. Watch to know more!