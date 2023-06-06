Dam supplying water to Crimea blown up, Russia flags 'act of terrorism' | Details

The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated in recent weeks, with increased attacks on both sides of the border. Kyiv says it is preparing a long-expected counter-offensive. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of blowing up a dam and causing widespread flooding in southern Ukraine. The south command of Ukraine's armed forces said Russian forces blew up the soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam in the occupied Kherson region. Ukrainian authorities say 16,000 people are in flooding critical zone; and evacuations efforts are ongoing. Videos showed intense explosions around the dam and water surging through. The dam, 30 metres tall and 3.2 kilometres long, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro river. It holds water equal to that in the great salt lake in the US State of Utah, and supplies water to Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Russian news agencies said the dam had been destroyed in shelling. The mayor of Russia-controlled Nova Kakh-Ovka city was quoted blaming an act of terrorism - Moscow's Shorthand for an attack by Ukraine.