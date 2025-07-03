LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 09:00 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 09:00 IST
Dalai Lama Asserts Right To Find Successor, China Fumes And Rejects Claim
Jul 03, 2025, 09:00 IST

Dalai Lama Asserts Right To Find Successor, China Fumes And Rejects Claim

The Dalai Lama has declared that his reincarnation will be chosen outside of China by his spiritual trust. Watch to know more on this!

