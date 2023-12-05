Cyclone Michaung makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, toll rises to 12 in rain-hit Chennai

Severe storm cyclonic Michaung saw high gusts of up to 90 to 100 km/h on Tuesday between 12:30 and 2:30 pm when she traveled along the south coast of Andhra Pradesh in the Bapatla area. In the following two hours, the weather system is probably going to shift towards the north and become a weaker cyclonic storm. After Cyclone Gulab in September 2021, this is the first cyclone system to cross the coast in the past two years. Meanwhile, the cyclone-caused heavy rain that battered Chennai, submerging major portions of the city, has resulted in at least 12 deaths in weather-related incidents thus far.